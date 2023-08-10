TaskUs Inc. (TASK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TASK is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TASK is $16.43, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for TASK is 26.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TASK on August 10, 2023 was 588.84K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TASK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has dropped by -10.35 compared to previous close of 11.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TASK’s Market Performance

TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has seen a -14.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.67% decline in the past month and a -3.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for TASK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.58% for TASK’s stock, with a -30.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TASK Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TASK fell by -17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, TaskUs Inc. saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TASK starting from Reses Jacqueline D, who sale 29,200 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Mar 10. After this action, Reses Jacqueline D now owns 0 shares of TaskUs Inc., valued at $496,616 using the latest closing price.

Daoust Stephan, the Chief Operating Officer of TaskUs Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Daoust Stephan is holding 10,023 shares at $241,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.81 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for TaskUs Inc. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on TaskUs Inc. (TASK), the company’s capital structure generated 68.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.61. Total debt to assets is 34.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.