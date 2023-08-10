Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is $2.83, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for SNCR is 86.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNCR on August 10, 2023 was 92.80K shares.

SNCR) stock’s latest price update

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s stock price has soared by 6.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNCR’s Market Performance

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has experienced a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.78% rise in the past month, and a 16.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SNCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for SNCR’s stock, with a 11.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9741. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw 63.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Hill Christopher K., who sale 17,076 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Jul 07. After this action, Hill Christopher K. now owns 510,788 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $15,881 using the latest closing price.

Doran Patrick Joseph, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., sale 14,973 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Doran Patrick Joseph is holding 591,018 shares at $13,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.