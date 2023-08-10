Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM)’s stock price has dropped by -14.53 in relation to previous closing price of 48.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Right Now?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLVM is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLVM is $58.00, which is $16.65 above the current market price. The public float for SLVM is 39.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for SLVM on August 10, 2023 was 378.43K shares.

SLVM’s Market Performance

SLVM stock saw a decrease of -14.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.21% for SLVM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLVM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SLVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLVM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $61 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLVM Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLVM fell by -14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.40. In addition, Sylvamo Corporation saw -14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLVM starting from SIMS JOHN V, who sale 12,842 shares at the price of $47.81 back on Mar 13. After this action, SIMS JOHN V now owns 68,481 shares of Sylvamo Corporation, valued at $613,976 using the latest closing price.

Meyers Karl L, the Director of Sylvamo Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $49.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Meyers Karl L is holding 10,000 shares at $491,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.68 for the present operating margin

+24.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sylvamo Corporation stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 33.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value 38.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM), the company’s capital structure generated 158.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.28. Total debt to assets is 39.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.