Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SWVL stock has gone down by -19.31%, with a monthly decline of -27.80% and a quarterly plunge of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.58% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.97% for SWVL’s stock, with a -76.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.35.

The average price predicted for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) by analysts is $1.50, which is $124.13 above the current market price. The public float for SWVL is 2.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SWVL was 31.35K shares.

SWVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) has decreased by -14.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWVL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SWVL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWVL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on September 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWVL Trading at -26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -29.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL fell by -19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1411. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp. saw -74.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWVL

The total capital return value is set at -6.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.