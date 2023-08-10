Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STLD is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STLD is 158.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLD on August 10, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

STLD) stock’s latest price update

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 103.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STLD’s Market Performance

STLD’s stock has fallen by -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly rise of 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Steel Dynamics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for STLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for STLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $102 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STLD Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLD fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.80. In addition, Steel Dynamics Inc. saw 7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLD starting from Shaheen Gabriel, who sale 1,717 shares at the price of $105.80 back on Jul 31. After this action, Shaheen Gabriel now owns 83,074 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc., valued at $181,659 using the latest closing price.

MARCUCCILLI JAMES C, the Director of Steel Dynamics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $108.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MARCUCCILLI JAMES C is holding 82,965 shares at $272,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLD

Equity return is now at value 48.20, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.