Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has jumped by 1.84 compared to previous close of 18.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) by analysts is $27.20, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for SBLK is 96.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SBLK was 1.09M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK stock saw an increase of 7.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.08% and a quarterly increase of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for SBLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBLK Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.74. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.