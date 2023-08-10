Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has gone up by 1.99% for the week, with a 12.28% rise in the past month and a 60.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for LAB’s stock, with a 38.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is $4.00, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for LAB is 76.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAB on August 10, 2023 was 278.19K shares.

LAB) stock’s latest price update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB)’s stock price has soared by 7.56 in relation to previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAB Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc. saw 118.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Eli, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Eli now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc., valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc., purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.07 for the present operating margin

+37.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc. stands at -194.08. The total capital return value is set at -41.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.69. Equity return is now at value 187.40, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.