SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI) Stock Records -40.68% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI) has seen a -19.88% decrease in the past week, with a -24.71% drop in the past month, and a -40.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for SSTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.97% for SSTI’s stock, with a -42.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) is above average at 52.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI) is $34.29, which is $20.4 above the current market price. The public float for SSTI is 9.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSTI on August 10, 2023 was 69.02K shares.

SSTI) stock’s latest price update

SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.85 compared to its previous closing price of 22.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSTI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SSTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSTI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $31 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSTI Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTI fell by -19.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, SoundThinking Inc. saw -47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTI starting from Golzadeh Nasim, who sale 153 shares at the price of $22.68 back on Jun 12. After this action, Golzadeh Nasim now owns 47,676 shares of SoundThinking Inc., valued at $3,470 using the latest closing price.

BUNYARD GARY T, the SVP Public Safety Solutions of SoundThinking Inc., sale 111 shares at $22.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that BUNYARD GARY T is holding 31,768 shares at $2,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.61 for the present operating margin

+57.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundThinking Inc. stands at +7.88. The total capital return value is set at -2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.86. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.32. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.