Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SOND stock has gone down by -19.24%, with a monthly decline of -20.92% and a quarterly plunge of -8.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.85% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.54% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -55.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOND is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOND is $1.50, which is $1.04 above the current price. The public float for SOND is 157.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOND on August 10, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) has decreased by -8.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -20.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5612. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -63.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Rothenberg Philip L, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on May 17. After this action, Rothenberg Philip L now owns 300,000 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $135,000 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 211,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 4,060,224 shares at $107,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc. stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.