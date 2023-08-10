Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.87 in comparison to its previous close of 1.78, however, the company has experienced a 10.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is above average at 54.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is $2.25, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for SND is 30.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SND on August 10, 2023 was 166.40K shares.

SND’s Market Performance

The stock of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has seen a 10.34% increase in the past week, with a 5.49% rise in the past month, and a 1.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for SND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for SND’s stock, with a 6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SND Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7995. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 5,175,688 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Mar 14. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $8,876,305 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Smart Sand Inc., sale 1,807,082 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 5,175,688 shares at $3,459,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.22 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Sand Inc. (SND), the company’s capital structure generated 18.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.47. Total debt to assets is 11.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.