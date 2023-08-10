Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) is $33.50, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for STR is 78.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STR on August 10, 2023 was 570.43K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) has decreased by -4.04 when compared to last closing price of 27.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/06/22 that Oil Royalty and Mineral Companies Sitio and Brigham to Merge in $4 Billion Tie-Up

STR’s Market Performance

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has seen a -3.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.80% decline in the past month and a 1.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for STR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for STR’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for STR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STR Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STR fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.00. In addition, Sitio Royalties Corp. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STR starting from Conoscenti Christopher L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conoscenti Christopher L. now owns 174,601 shares of Sitio Royalties Corp., valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

Conoscenti Christopher L., the Chief Executive Officer of Sitio Royalties Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Conoscenti Christopher L. is holding 172,101 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.48 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sitio Royalties Corp. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.45. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.