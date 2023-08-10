Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.07 compared to its previous closing price of 6.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMWB is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMWB is $10.14, which is $3.71 above the current price. The public float for SMWB is 52.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMWB on August 10, 2023 was 107.57K shares.

SMWB’s Market Performance

SMWB stock saw a decrease of -15.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.11% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.48% for SMWB’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMWB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SMWB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMWB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMWB Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMWB fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Similarweb Ltd. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.39 for the present operating margin

+72.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Similarweb Ltd. stands at -43.30. The total capital return value is set at -94.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.87. Equity return is now at value -239.40, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB), the company’s capital structure generated 337.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 30.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.