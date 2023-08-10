Should You Invest in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.26.

The average price suggested by analysts for TRGP is $101.56, which is $16.07 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 223.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for TRGP on August 10, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TRGP stock's latest price update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.75 in relation to its previous close of 82.83. However, the company has experienced a 3.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRGP’s Market Performance

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has experienced a 3.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month, and a 18.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for TRGP’s stock, with a 14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.83. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Boushka Julie H., who sale 3,530 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Boushka Julie H. now owns 61,066 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $300,050 using the latest closing price.

Boushka Julie H., the Senior VP and CAO of Targa Resources Corp., sale 2,184 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Boushka Julie H. is holding 64,596 shares at $174,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.