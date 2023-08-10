Should You Invest in International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IGT is $37.08, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 108.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for IGT on August 10, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 32.62. However, the company has seen a 1.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT’s stock has risen by 1.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.90% and a quarterly rise of 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of 23.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 44.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.