Should You Invest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYBR is $180.44, which is $21.21 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBR on August 10, 2023 was 408.99K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYBR) stock’s latest price update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)’s stock price has plunge by 11.57relation to previous closing price of 143.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has seen a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.98% gain in the past month and a 16.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for CYBR’s stock, with a 10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $175 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYBR Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.07. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 89.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.