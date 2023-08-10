Should You Invest in Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLRN is $42.67, which is $18.09 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 69.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume for SLRN on August 10, 2023 was 709.52K shares.

SLRN) stock’s latest price update

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.61 in relation to its previous close of 25.50. However, the company has experienced a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLRN’s Market Performance

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has experienced a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.44% rise in the past month, and a -1.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for SLRN’s stock, with a 15.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLRN Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +1.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw 4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.