Seer Inc. (SEER) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Seer Inc. (SEER) has gone down by -36.16% for the week, with a -36.16% drop in the past month and a -15.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.21% for SEER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.63% for SEER’s stock, with a -37.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEER is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SEER is $6.67, which is $5.58 above the current price. The public float for SEER is 54.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEER on August 10, 2023 was 250.12K shares.

SEER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) has decreased by -33.69 when compared to last closing price of 4.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -36.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEER Trading at -32.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -37.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -36.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -46.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Thomas Scott D, who sale 1,468 shares at the price of $3.56 back on May 18. After this action, Thomas Scott D now owns 95,532 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $5,224 using the latest closing price.

Farokhzad Omid, the CEO, President and Chair of Seer Inc., sale 13,840 shares at $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Farokhzad Omid is holding 767,744 shares at $57,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-667.64 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -633.07. The total capital return value is set at -19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seer Inc. (SEER), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seer Inc. (SEER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.