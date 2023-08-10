Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The public float for SGMO is 147.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGMO on August 10, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

SGMO) stock’s latest price update

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a -15.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGMO’s Market Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has seen a -15.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.46% decline in the past month and a -17.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.05% for SGMO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2943. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.