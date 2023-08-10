Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has gone down by -19.71% for the week, with a -40.20% drop in the past month and a -58.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.01% for SLRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.11% for SLRX’s stock, with a -57.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLRX is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is $6.58, which is $45.82 above the current market price. The public float for SLRX is 3.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On August 10, 2023, SLRX’s average trading volume was 112.30K shares.

SLRX) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -41.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX fell by -19.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9573. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

The total capital return value is set at -93.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.73. Equity return is now at value -194.40, with -158.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.