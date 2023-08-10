RPC Inc. (RES) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 6.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RES is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RES is 78.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% of that float. On August 10, 2023, RES’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) has surged by 2.43 when compared to previous closing price of 8.24, but the company has seen a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RES’s Market Performance

RPC Inc. (RES) has experienced a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month, and a 20.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for RES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for RES’s stock, with a 0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RES Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, RPC Inc. saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from Kreisler Amy Rollins, who sale 53,751 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Nov 11. After this action, Kreisler Amy Rollins now owns 0 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $561,757 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Pam R, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 53,751 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Rollins Pam R is holding 0 shares at $561,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.61 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 35.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 25.20 for asset returns.

Based on RPC Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPC Inc. (RES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.