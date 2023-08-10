Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 65.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that The Hottest Real-Estate Play Is in Your Neighborhood

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for REG is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REG is $69.71, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 169.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for REG on August 10, 2023 was 956.36K shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stock saw an increase of 0.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly increase of 11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Regency Centers Corporation (REG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for REG’s stock, with a 5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.19. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from STEIN MARTIN E JR, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $66.51 back on Aug 07. After this action, STEIN MARTIN E JR now owns 343,399 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $8,313,750 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the EVP, W. Regional Pres. of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 900 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding 18,749 shares at $59,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.