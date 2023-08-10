Real-Time Update: Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) has seen a 4.57% increase in the past week, with a 2.88% gain in the past month, and a 10.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for OFIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for OFIX’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OFIX is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OFIX is $33.67, which is $12.32 above the current price. The public float for OFIX is 35.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFIX on August 10, 2023 was 229.37K shares.

OFIX) stock’s latest price update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.31 compared to its previous closing price of 17.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $27 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Kenny Kevin J., who sale 3,876 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 26. After this action, Kenny Kevin J. now owns 142,431 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc., valued at $73,644 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc., sale 4,367 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 146,307 shares at $82,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc. stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.