Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNGR is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNGR is $14.50, which is $2.54 above the current price. The public float for RNGR is 23.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNGR on August 10, 2023 was 176.93K shares.

RNGR) stock’s latest price update

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 11.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNGR’s Market Performance

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has seen a 17.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.49% gain in the past month and a 6.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for RNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.93% for RNGR’s stock, with a 9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RNGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RNGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNGR Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNGR rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Ranger Energy Services Inc. saw 8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNGR starting from Hooker J. Matt, who sale 700 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hooker J. Matt now owns 74,190 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc., valued at $8,403 using the latest closing price.

Hooker J. Matt, the SVP – Well Services of Ranger Energy Services Inc., sale 9,735 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hooker J. Matt is holding 74,890 shares at $116,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+9.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranger Energy Services Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.15. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.