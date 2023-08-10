QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.26 in comparison to its previous close of 8.58, however, the company has experienced a 13.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is $11.31, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 51.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNST on August 10, 2023 was 512.86K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

The stock of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has seen a 13.10% increase in the past week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month, and a 43.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for QNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.12% for QNST’s stock, with a -20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNST Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Wong Gregory, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Jul 21. After this action, Wong Gregory now owns 256,884 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $630,700 using the latest closing price.

Glickman Matthew, the Director of QuinStreet Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Glickman Matthew is holding 10,000 shares at $72,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+9.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at -0.90. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.