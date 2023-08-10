QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has gone down by -8.50% for the week, with a -11.69% drop in the past month and a -11.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for QDEL stock, with a simple moving average of -12.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Right Now?

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for QDEL is $117.57, which is $48.22 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 61.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume for QDEL on August 10, 2023 was 376.90K shares.

QDEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has plunged by -7.27 when compared to previous closing price of 82.26, but the company has seen a -8.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QDEL Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.95. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.