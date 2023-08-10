Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PLD stock has gone down by -0.87%, with a monthly decline of -0.50% and a quarterly plunge of -2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Prologis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) Right Now?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLD is 0.99.

The public float for PLD is 920.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLD on August 10, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

PLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 123.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/23 that Prologis Boosts Outlook on Record Quarterly Earnings

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $141 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLD Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.99. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from FOTIADES GEORGE L, who sale 10,711 shares at the price of $123.98 back on Aug 01. After this action, FOTIADES GEORGE L now owns 0 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,327,908 using the latest closing price.

OCONNOR DAVID P, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $114.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that OCONNOR DAVID P is holding 9,000 shares at $1,027,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.62 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc. stands at +56.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.14. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Prologis Inc. (PLD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prologis Inc. (PLD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.