Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PXD is $251.28, which is $12.85 above the current price. The public float for PXD is 231.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on August 10, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 233.39. However, the company has seen a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD’s stock has risen by 3.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.86% and a quarterly rise of 13.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.48% for the last 200 days.

PXD Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.41. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.