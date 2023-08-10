Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 77.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is above average at 23.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is $80.50, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for PNW is 112.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNW on August 10, 2023 was 773.07K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has seen a -5.58% decrease in the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a -2.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for PNW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for PNW’s stock, with a 0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNW Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.21. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Lockwood Barbara D, who sale 689 shares at the price of $77.88 back on Dec 06. After this action, Lockwood Barbara D now owns 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $53,659 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.