Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is above average at 34.71x. The 36-month beta value for DOC is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOC is $15.84, which is $1.26 above than the current price. The public float for DOC is 235.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on August 10, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.23relation to previous closing price of 14.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC’s stock has risen by 0.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.33% and a quarterly rise of 1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for DOC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.