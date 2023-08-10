PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Stock Sees a-12.93 Decrease

The stock of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) has seen a -18.22% decrease in the past week, with a -18.46% drop in the past month, and a -4.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for PDFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.33% for PDFS’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Right Now?

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1346.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDFS is 1.46.

The public float for PDFS is 28.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDFS on August 10, 2023 was 173.43K shares.

PDFS) stock’s latest price update

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS)’s stock price has dropped by -12.93 in relation to previous closing price of 41.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDFS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PDFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDFS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $23 based on the research report published on September 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PDFS Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDFS fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, PDF Solutions Inc. saw 27.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDFS starting from Strojwas Andrzej, who sale 2,520 shares at the price of $38.45 back on Mar 08. After this action, Strojwas Andrzej now owns 87,139 shares of PDF Solutions Inc., valued at $96,894 using the latest closing price.

Raza Adnan, the EVP, FINANCE AND CFO of PDF Solutions Inc., sale 15,547 shares at $37.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Raza Adnan is holding 75,000 shares at $585,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.48 for the present operating margin

+66.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDF Solutions Inc. stands at -2.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.38. Total debt to assets is 2.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.