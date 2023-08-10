Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 2.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRDS is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) is $1.25, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for PRDS is 52.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On August 10, 2023, PRDS’s average trading volume was 393.73K shares.

PRDS’s Market Performance

PRDS’s stock has seen a -2.35% decrease for the week, with a 11.23% rise in the past month and a 7.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for Pardes Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for PRDS’s stock, with a 26.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRDS Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Foresite Capital Opportunity M, who purchase 773,952 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 05. After this action, Foresite Capital Opportunity M now owns 8,773,134 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,160,928 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 773,952 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 13,583,762 shares at $1,160,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.