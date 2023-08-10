PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR)’s stock price has dropped by -8.27 in relation to previous closing price of 35.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PAR is at 1.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PAR is 25.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.92% of that float. The average trading volume for PAR on August 10, 2023 was 216.18K shares.

PAR’s Market Performance

The stock of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has seen a -7.78% decrease in the past week, with a -2.98% drop in the past month, and a 8.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for PAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for PAR’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $39 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAR Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.46. In addition, PAR Technology Corporation saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.03 for the present operating margin

+24.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for PAR Technology Corporation stands at -19.48. The total capital return value is set at -7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.78. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.