Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is 4.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANL is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is $8.25, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for PANL is 32.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On August 10, 2023, PANL’s average trading volume was 267.72K shares.

PANL) stock’s latest price update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.71 in comparison to its previous close of 6.97, however, the company has experienced a -15.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PANL’s Market Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) has experienced a -15.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.86% drop in the past month, and a -2.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for PANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.79% for PANL’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PANL Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL fell by -16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 54,737 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Jun 29. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 273,507 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., valued at $369,234 using the latest closing price.

Sgro David, the Director of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., sale 10,236 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Sgro David is holding 51,310 shares at $69,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 95.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.