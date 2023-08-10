Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) by analysts is $12.60, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 104.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.21M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.23relation to previous closing price of 4.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

ORGN’s Market Performance

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has seen a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a 0.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for ORGN’s stock, with a -8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ORGN Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Bissell John, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Jun 30. After this action, Bissell John now owns 1,223,328 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $128,676 using the latest closing price.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., sale 4,633 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna is holding 89,198 shares at $20,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 178.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.