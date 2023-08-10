Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is 33.24x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for ORGO is 70.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On August 10, 2023, ORGO’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s stock price has decreased by -8.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.70. However, the company has seen a -19.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO’s stock has fallen by -19.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly rise of 52.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.99% for ORGO’s stock, with a 17.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGO Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -19.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.