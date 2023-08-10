Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OPCH stock has gone up by 1.13%, with a monthly gain of 9.92% and a quarterly surge of 24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Option Care Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for OPCH stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPCH is $41.50, which is $7.48 above the current price. The public float for OPCH is 179.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPCH on August 10, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 33.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that Amedisys Agrees to UnitedHealth Takeover, Scraps Option Care Health Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPCH Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.31. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bavaro Michael, who sale 6,148 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bavaro Michael now owns 21,549 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $193,327 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Option Care Health Inc., sale 15,475,166 shares at $30.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 10,771,926 shares at $468,897,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+20.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 35.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.