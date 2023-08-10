Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONCT is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is $2.93, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for ONCT is 53.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On August 10, 2023, ONCT’s average trading volume was 262.66K shares.

ONCT) stock’s latest price update

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.33, however, the company has experienced a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONCT’s Market Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has experienced a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.26% drop in the past month, and a 18.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.40% for ONCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.20% for ONCT’s stock, with a -48.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONCT Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4013. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCT starting from Kaufmann Gunnar F., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kaufmann Gunnar F. now owns 94,726 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,079 using the latest closing price.

Kaufmann Gunnar F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Kaufmann Gunnar F. is holding 91,726 shares at $8,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3016.58 for the present operating margin

+87.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2964.43. The total capital return value is set at -60.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.25. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -64.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -46.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.