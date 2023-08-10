Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ONCY stock has gone down by -2.44%, with a monthly decline of -28.50% and a quarterly surge of 34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.87% for ONCY’s stock, with a 24.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ONCY is also noteworthy at 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ONCY is $7.07, The public float for ONCY is 63.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on August 10, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.55 in relation to its previous close of 2.06. However, the company has experienced a -2.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 34.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.