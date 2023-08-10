ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) has dropped by -12.83 compared to previous close of 7.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that On24 Stock Is Getting Crushed. It’s the Opposite of a Reopening Play.

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) by analysts is $8.75, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for ONTF is 43.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ONTF was 402.26K shares.

ONTF’s Market Performance

ONTF’s stock has seen a -20.62% decrease for the week, with a -20.44% drop in the past month and a -6.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for ON24 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.24% for ONTF’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTF Trading at -17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, ON24 Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Vattuone Steven, who sale 39,223 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Aug 01. After this action, Vattuone Steven now owns 395,615 shares of ON24 Inc., valued at $351,485 using the latest closing price.

Vattuone Steven, the Chief Financial Officer of ON24 Inc., sale 6,722 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vattuone Steven is holding 395,615 shares at $59,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.35 for the present operating margin

+72.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc. stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.37. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON24 Inc. (ONTF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.94. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.