Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock Records 8.89% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has gone down by -0.28% for the week, with a -0.09% drop in the past month and a 8.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.42% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OHI is 227.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on August 10, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.13relation to previous closing price of 31.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $35 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.09. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.