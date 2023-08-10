Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock Sees a-0.70 Decrease

The stock of Olin Corporation (OLN) has gone up by 0.62% for the week, with a 9.83% rise in the past month and a 7.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for OLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is above average at 9.93x. The 36-month beta value for OLN is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLN is $64.40, which is $5.1 above than the current price. The public float for OLN is 124.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on August 10, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 58.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.55. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from FLAUGHER BRETT A, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $58.95 back on Aug 08. After this action, FLAUGHER BRETT A now owns 0 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $663,182 using the latest closing price.

PETERS VALERIE A, the VP, HR of Olin Corporation, sale 4,124 shares at $58.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that PETERS VALERIE A is holding 0 shares at $240,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Olin Corporation (OLN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.