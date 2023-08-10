Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NEOG is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEOG is $23.00, which is -$1.77 below than the current price. The public float for NEOG is 216.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on August 10, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.37 in relation to its previous close of 22.58. However, the company has experienced a -1.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.64% gain in the past month and a 31.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for NEOG’s stock, with a 23.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.60. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 46.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.