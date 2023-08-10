Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a -11.16% decrease in the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a 38.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 36.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.

The public float for NVTS is 108.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVTS on August 10, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.70 in relation to its previous close of 9.18. However, the company has experienced a -11.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NVTS Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 151.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 17,858 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Aug 03. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 861,528 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $176,973 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 23,166 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 879,386 shares at $232,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.