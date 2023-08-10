Navigating the Volatility of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) Stock

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month, and a -11.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.29% for KMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) by analysts is $137.94, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.74M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 127.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/30/23 that Wall Street to Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive: Start Moving Units

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.82. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Melucci Jeffrey P., who sale 4,423 shares at the price of $130.23 back on Jul 27. After this action, Melucci Jeffrey P. now owns 28,169 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $576,007 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Doug, the President, EMEA of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 1,504 shares at $145.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Cunningham Doug is holding 0 shares at $218,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 298.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.