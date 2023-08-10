Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is $12.00, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPAA on August 10, 2023 was 296.88K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has dropped by -13.89 compared to previous close of 9.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPAA’s Market Performance

MPAA’s stock has fallen by -14.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly rise of 64.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.86% for MPAA’s stock, with a -22.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPAA Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -33.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L now owns 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Trussler Douglas B, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Trussler Douglas B is holding 50,000 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.20 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.02. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.90. Total debt to assets is 24.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.