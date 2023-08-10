Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MEG is at 1.64.

The public float for MEG is 27.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for MEG on August 10, 2023 was 190.36K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 38.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEG’s Market Performance

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has experienced a 11.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.53% drop in the past month, and a 35.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for MEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for MEG’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MEG Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from Field Janet Risi, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $36.05 back on May 12. After this action, Field Janet Risi now owns 14,006 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $36,050 using the latest closing price.

PRICE JAMES K, the Director of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., purchase 27,636 shares at $36.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that PRICE JAMES K is holding 1,061,484 shares at $999,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.