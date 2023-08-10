Model N Inc. (MODN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Model N Inc. (MODN) has seen a -14.66% decrease in the past week, with a -21.07% drop in the past month, and a -6.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for MODN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.46% for MODN’s stock, with a -20.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Stock Analysis

The 36-month beta value for MODN is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MODN is $38.82, which is $15.14 above than the current price. The public float for MODN is 35.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.35% of that float. The average trading volume of MODN on August 10, 2023 was 255.33K shares.

The stock of Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) has decreased by -11.95 when compared to last closing price of 31.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODN Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.25. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -30.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $34.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 197,894 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $155,790 using the latest closing price.

Gulati Manisha Shetty, the Director of Model N Inc., sale 628 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Gulati Manisha Shetty is holding 10,313 shares at $21,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -13.07. The total capital return value is set at -4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc. (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.07. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Model N Inc. (MODN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.