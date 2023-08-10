Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOBQ is 2.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOBQ on August 10, 2023 was 573.73K shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.01 in comparison to its previous close of 1.30, however, the company has experienced a -16.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/07/23 that The Nasdaq Touched a 52-Week High. What’s Behind the Move.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ’s stock has fallen by -16.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.09% and a quarterly drop of -71.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.42% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -82.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -40.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.18%, as shares sank -29.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -16.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3266. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -85.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. The total capital return value is set at -237.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -292.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.