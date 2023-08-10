MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MDXG is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDXG is $12.06, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for MDXG is 110.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on August 10, 2023 was 851.63K shares.

MDXG stock's latest price update

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has plunge by 3.29relation to previous closing price of 7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG’s stock has fallen by -0.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.56% and a quarterly rise of 26.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for MiMedx Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for MDXG stock, with a simple moving average of 70.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MDXG Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 176.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.