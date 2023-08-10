Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for LSDI is 11.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of LSDI was 736.79K shares.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a -13.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSDI’s Market Performance

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has seen a -13.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.69% decline in the past month and a -28.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.67% for LSDI’s stock, with a -30.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -13.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1359. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -68.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.